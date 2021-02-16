With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to decline, Los Angeles County health officials today urged residents to maintain infection-control measures such as face masks and social distancing, saying the region is in the "home stretch" but needs to reach the finish line.

The urging came on a day the county celebrated its rate of new cases dropping enough to allow elementary schools to resume in-person instruction for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.

"As we wait for more vaccinations, please follow the rules and use all the tools we have to keep ourselves and others as safe as possible from becoming infected," county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. "Any time you're out of your home and around others, we ask that you keep physical distance and wear a mask at all times. Wash your hands frequently. Please don't gather with people you don't live with.

"... Let's commit to getting to the finish line of this pandemic the strongest way possible, by consistently doing the actions that prevent serous illness and save lives," she said.

County Supervisor Hilda Solis added, "We're in the home stretch. We just have to see it through together."

"We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," she said. "We've now seen that when we come together as a community to protect one another, we can have a significant impact on the spread of this pandemic and can begin safely reopening our schools and our local economy. But there's still more work to be done. Although our numbers are significantly lower than our winter peak, they still remain concerningly high."

The county reported another 120 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, lifting the overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 19,215.

Another 1,260 cases were also confirmed, although the number is believed to be artificially low due to reporting lags from testing centers due to the long holiday weekend. The cases increased the cumulative countywide total since the pandemic began to 1,169,550.

According to state figures, there were 2,855 people hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with 876 people in intensive care. That number is significantly down from the more than 8,000 patients reported in early January.

The county has been receiving roughly 200,000 vaccine doses each week, although the actual amount has varied wildly week-to-week, making advance planning for reservations difficult.

The city is expected to receive just 54,000 doses of Moderna and 4,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines this week. Garcetti said local leaders continue to advocate for a larger supply, and first-dose appointments would become available if the city receives more doses.

Two new sites in L.A. County are offering first-dose appointments this week. The first site opened Monday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, where appointments are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week. That site is a joint effort by Dignity Health, the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park.

Another site opened today at Cal State Los Angeles, a joint effort by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of California.

Appointment for both sites can be made at myturn.ca.gov/.

The need for more vaccines will become more critical in coming weeks. Vaccines are currently being offered to health care workers, people 65 and over, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities. The county plans on March 1 to make vaccines available to three classes of essential workers: education/child care; food and agriculture; and emergency services and law enforcement.

Making those groups eligible will add about 1.5 million people to the pool of residents seeking shots. The pool will expand further March 15, when the state has called for vaccines to be made available to anyone aged 16 or older with an underlying health condition that makes them particularly susceptible to severe illness or death from COVID.