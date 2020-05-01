The Eastsider has asked the health care specialists and scientists at the Keck School of Medicine of USC in Boyle Heights to help inform our readers about coronavirus and provide some guidance and information in response to the many questions related to the disease and related issues.

If you have a question to be considered for future posts, please submit them here with your name.

This week's question about zinc is being addressed by Jennifer R. Boozer, D.O., family medicine physician at Keck Medicine of USC.

Question: Does taking zinc help fend off the virus? It appears zinc can play a role in the healing process.

Answer Answer: "We have no evidence that any supplement or herbal treatment can prevent or treat COVID-19. But Zinc has had mixed results in trials as a common cold treatment and may have some possible benefit as an anti-inflammatory agent in reducing the length and severity of a viral infection. It is unlikely to be helpful with prevention but could be started at the first sign of symptoms. Even though the benefit is unknown, the good news is that Zinc is unlikely to be harmful at recommended doses. There are some possible side effects and drug interactions so it is always wise to discuss it with your doctor or pharmacist." -- Jennifer R. Boozer, D.O., family medicine physician at Keck Medicine of USC.

Disclaimer: The guidance provided in this story is intended for informational purposes only.