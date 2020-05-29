Here are some things that have changed - and some that have stayed the same - under the L.A. county and city pandemic restrictions.

Update: L.A. County received permission from the state today (May 29) to allow restaurants to re-open dining rooms and hair salons to resume operations. We've updated our update below to reflect the latest.

Restaurants

Restaurants can reopen dining rooms to customers for sit-down dining but occupancy will be limited to 60% of normal capacity for the next three weeks. Bar areas must be closed. Diners must wait outside while they wait for a table and wear a face covering inside when not eating. Social distancing and other health mandates are required.

Retail Stores & Malls

You can now go into a store or mall to shop as opposed to only curbside pickup resumed, with required physical distancing and other health mandates. The number of shoppers inside a store will be limited to no more than 50% of regular capacity -- and may be reduced even further to meet social distancing guidelines.

Houses of Worship

Religious services can be held are limited to a maximum of 100 congregants or 25% of a building’s capacity, whichever is lower.

Protests

Public protests will be permitted with a maximum of 100 attendees in an area large enough to accommodate four times the number of people present.

Beauty Salons and Barber Shops

Barbershop and beauty salons were given the go ahead today (May 29) to reopen if they practice physical distancing and follow numerous other rules, including screening employees and customers for COVID-19 symptoms and requiring everyone to wear face coverings. Customers are encourages to wear face coverings with earloops to make cutting hair easier.

Nail Salons and Spas

These business are to remain closed.

Gyms and Fitness Centers

These business are to remain closed.

Entertainment

Arcades, bowling alleys, movie theaters, live performance theaters, concert halls, stadiums, arenas, theme parks, gaming facilities and festivals museums, galleries and zoos are to remain closed to the public.

Beaches

Beach parking lots and the bike paths are now open, albeit at the discretion of the local jurisdictions. The beaches themselves have been open for a little while already, but the rules still implicitly discourage sunbathing. County guidelines still say beaches are available “only for solo and family active recreation which is limited to swimming, surfing, biking, running and walking.” You’re also supposed to put your face covering back on as soon as you get out of the water. Chairs, canopies, coolers, and grills are still not allowed. Nor are gatherings of any size or other events, including athletic competitions, youth camps or recreational programming.

Shared Residential Swimming Pools

The County recently issued a set of guidelines for residential swimming pools, specifically pools that are shared by more than one household, such as at an apartment building or condo development.

The guidelines suggest setting up an appointment system to limit how many people or household groups use the pool at a given time. They also note that the lifeguard should not also be the ones who have to enforce mask wearing and social distancing. Someone else should be appointed to that task.

Vehicle-Based Parades

Not that you probably asked, but the county has issued new guidelines allowing parades, as long as everyone in the parade is in a car - "in a fully enclosed motorized vehicle with the seat belt fastened and where all occupants of each enclosed vehicle are members of a single household." Moreover, "If any of the windows on a vehicle is open, the occupants of the vehicle must wear a face covering when approached by event organizers, Personnel, Security, or the Host."

On the plus side, with a face covering, almost anyone could be the parade’s designated beauty queen.

It is unclear how anyone is supposed to watch the parade.

Slow Streets

The city has developed a "Slow Streets" program, in which temporary signs warn drivers on some side streets that they may be sharing the road with pedestrians. People are getting more exercise by walking around their neighborhoods, but sidewalks are often not wide enough to allow six feet of distance between pedestrians who are walking past each other - not without one pedestrian making a detour into the street. Three streets in Eagle Rock were recently marked with "Slow Streets" signs.

Most other restrictions remain the same as our last update on May 15. A few things worth reiterating:

Masks

Masks are still required when you leave your home and get near other people - notably, if you are riding a Metro, DASH or Commuter Express bus. The mayor’s order, however, makes exceptions for young children who are at risk of suffocation, and people with certain disabilities.

Parking rules

The grace period in the City of Los Angeles for payment deadlines on parking fines ends soon - this Monday, June 1. Until then, there are no parking fine increases, and there are extensions on all deadlines for payments.

Otherwise, enforcement of parking rules continues to be relaxed in these areas:

Residential street sweeping.

Expired registration on a vehicle.

Peak/rush hour and gridlock zone parking restrictions.

No ticket/tow for abandoned vehicles and overnight parking.

A two-week grace period following the expiration of vehicle permits within preferential parking districts.

An extended grace period for people dropping off or picking up.

Enforcement continues for:

Metered parking.

Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently-expired permit.

Posted time limits zones in residential and commercial areas.

All posted Temporary No-Parking signs.

No blocking emergency access (alleyways, fire hydrants, etc.).

Colored curb zones.

Parking restrictions for city-owned lots.