The Eastsider has asked the health care specialists and scientists at the Keck School of Medicine of USC in Boyle Heights to help inform our readers about coronavirus and provide some guidance and information in response to the many questions related to the disease and related issues.

This week's question about negative test results is being addressed by Neha Nanda, MD, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Antimicrobial Stewardship at Keck Medicine of USC.

How accurate are negative test results? Should I take it once again to make sure?

Answer "The test for COVID-19 is limited, and we are still learning much about this virus. A false negative can occur when the sample taken either through a nose or throat swab is inadequate for testing. False negatives are also more common in the earlier stages of infection. If a patient appears to display the symptoms of COVID-19 and still yields a negative test result, my advice to physicians would be to follow their instinct and test again if a positive result would change the course of treatment. However, for the anyone in the community who receives a negative test result, but is displaying COVID-19 symptoms that can be managed at home, the safest course of action would be to proceed as though you are COVID-19 positive. Self-isolate as directed by your primary care physician." -- Neha Nanda

