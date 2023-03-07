Los Angeles would become a "sanctuary city" -- officially barring the use of any municipal resources, property or personnel from being used for federal immigration enforcement -- under legislation proposed today by three City Council members who represent part of the Eastside.
Council members Eunisses Hernandez, Nithya Raman and Hugo Soto-Martinez put forward the proposal, which would be the first step toward creating an ordinance "that would permanently enshrine sanctuary policies into municipal law," Hernandez's office said.
"Los Angeles is a city of immigrants," Hernandez said in a statement. "As the daughter of two Mexican immigrants myself, I know how important and overdue these protections are to our community members.
The council previously passed a symbolic resolution declaring Los Angeles a "City of Sanctuary," but the motion put forth today would codify sanctuary policies into municipal law.
Specifically, the motion would also direct the city to:
Prohibit inquiring about or collecting information about an individual's immigration status
Engaging in investigation or enforcement related to an individual's immigration status
Providing immigration authorities access to any non-public areas, including jails, without a valid search or arrest warrant
Providing access to city databases or any individual's personal information or other data to federal immigration authorities.
The motion, if approved by the council, would direct the city to begin preparing such an ordinance.
Current policies are subject to change under future administrations and have yet to be enshrined as permanent protections for Los Angeles immigrants, according to Hernandez
