After weeks of silence, City Councilman Gil Cedillo conceded defeat today in his bid for a third term, with final election tallies confirming an upset victory for community activist and public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez.
Hernandez prevailed in the District 1 race with 16,108 votes, or 54.04%, while Cedillo collected 13,700 votes or 45.96%.
Cedillo thanked his supporters and vowed to continue serving the community.
"I want to thank the people of Los Angeles for giving me the opportunity to serve as their elected representative these past two and a half decades," he said in a statement. "Since the beginning of my early activism in Boyle Heights, I have dedicated my life to public service, and I am grateful that I have been able to work with so many incredible people to make substantive impacts on the lives of our neighbors and for our communities."
Cedillo has been absent from council meetings for the past two weeks.
Hernandez previously proclaimed victory in the race. She wrote on social media last week, "Now the hard work begins. We must stay rooted in not leaving people behind and uplifting and taking the lead of directly impacted people. We will continue to lead our work with love, compassion, deep strategic analysis and patience."
Hernandez won't officially take over until December.
The final results of the June 7 election released today by the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office also confirmed the November 7 runoff contests in several other Eastside races:
• Council District 13: Labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez came in first with 40.63% of the vote. He will compete in the runoff with incumbent Mitch O'Farrell, who came in second with 31.65%
• District 2 School Board: First-place finisher Rocio Rivas, a policy advisor to school board member Jackie Goldberg, will face education advocate Maria Brenes.
• 30th Congressional District: Congressman Adam Schiff, who finished first, and Silver Lake Neighborhood Council member "Maebe A. Girl" Pudlo will compete in November. Pudlo has claimed that she is the first trans, non-binary person to make it a Congressional general election.
Today's final results also confirmed the mayoral runoff between Rep. Karen Bass and businessman Rick Caruso.
Despite being vastly outspent during the campaign, Bass finished atop the field of candidates with 278,511 votes, or 43.11%. Caruso received 232,490, or 35.99%, of the vote.
Council District 1 includes all or part of Cypress Park, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights and other communities.
Council District 13 includes all or part of Atwater Village, Echo Park, Hollywood, Silver Lake and other communities.
School Board District 2 includes all or part of Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles, Historic Filipinotown, Mount Washington, Solano Canyon and other communities. The current school board member, Monica Garcia, is termed out of office.
