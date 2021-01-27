Undervisible? If you ever get elected to the LA City Council, you better have memorized the Pledge of Allegiance. That's what 14th District Councilman Kevin de León (whose district includes Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Boyle Heights and other neighborhoods) learned when he was asked to say the pledge at this morning's City Council meeting.

It did not go well.

Pledge of Allegiance fail at today's L.A. city council meeting... pic.twitter.com/cKdcB7HpEp — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) January 26, 2021

He started strong enough, then apparently blanked on “and to the Republic for which it stands,” skipping way ahead to “indivisible,” which he pronounced something like “undervisible.” He then went back to the beginning, blanked on “and to the Republic” again, but remembered “for which it stands,” putting him on track for the rest of it.

And when it was all over, someone at the meeting (possibly de Leon himself) could be heard saying “Oof.”

The L.A. Times reported on the reactions on Twitter, which broke down along Twitter’s predictable lines. Some called the flub a disgrace, and took the opportunity to badmouth California politicians in general. Others called it relatable and unimportant.

De León himself reacted with a picture of Bart Simpson writing the pledge repeatedly on a blackboard.

“Embarrassing, am I right?” De León posted. “If you or someone you know got a good laugh out of my own “unique” version of the pledge of allegiance, consider donating a few $$ to nouswithoutyou.la. They’re doing amazing work in CD 14 to provide food security for undocumented immigrants.”