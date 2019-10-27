A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

Councilman David Ryu just got married, while he was in Marrakesh, Morocco. He and Regina Young had a small ceremony on Oct. 5 with family and friends. Ryu posted a wedding photo on Instagram, with a message to his wife, saying, "Thank you for letting me spend the rest of my life with you." Ryu represents Council District 4, which includes Los Feliz and parts of Silver Lake. Park LaBrea News Beverly Press

Two LAPD officers were charged over an alleged off-duty fight with a man who was left unconscious a year ago in East Los Angeles. Juan Israel Zendejas, 47, was charged with assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, and battery with serious bodily injury. Co-defendant Rudolph Rivera, 44, was charged with one misdemeanor count of battery. Both men have pleaded not guilty. Zendejas and Rivera allegedly confronted a 35-year-old man who was talking with a female acquaintance as they were leaving a restaurant on the 4500 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue in East Los Angeles on Oct. 21, 2018. Zendejas allegedly punched the man, who fell unconscious. Rivera then allegedly approached the man -- who had regained consciousness -- and pushed him to the ground. The Eastsider

About 40 blind and visually impaired visited Cal State L.A. to participate in Cane Quest, an orientation and mobility contest that also exposes kids to a college environment. Students grades 3 to 12 explored the campus, walked nearby streets and boarded a bus as part of the 10th annual contest organized by the Braille Institute of East Hollywood. The Eastsider

An Out of the Closet thrift store is replacing the former Orchard Supply Hardware store on Hollywood Boulevard on the border of Los Feliz and East Hollywood. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which runs Out of the Closet, will also set up a wellness center in the former hardware store, which closed last year after only six months of operation when the chain was shut down. The same building will also serve as headquarters for the foundation's public health division. Meanwhile, the organization is closing its Hollywood thrift store branch at Sunset and El Centro, which is set to be replaced by a 270-unit apartment complex. Curbed

If you visit Cal State L.A., you'd better be able to climb stairs. University Times toured the campus in late September and found that six out of 50 elevators weren’t working. The unavailable elevators were in the north wing of the library, the Administration building and parking structures A and C. Some are supposed to be fixed within the next year. In some cases, people in wheelchairs have to take large detours to get where they’re going. In other cases … they can’t get there at all. University Times

For three years, volunteers from Divine Saviour Roman Catholic Church have been waking up early on Thursdays to make ingredients for burritos, then gathering to heat up the tortillas, roll the burritos and deliver them to homeless folks in Cypress Park and Lincoln Heights. Why do they keep doing it? Each person seems to have a different reason, but it all boils down to wanting to do something, anything to help ease the suffering they see on the streets. The Eastsider

Animal-rights group PETA is displaying an anti-wool billboard near the Lincoln Heights headquarters of Forever 21. "I want you to change," proclaims the billboard with an image of a lamb. "Don't buy wool. Wear vegan." The billboard sign went up shortly after Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy protection. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals claims that the shearing of sheep and lambs is a form of animal cruelty. It's not the first time PETA has challenged Forever 21 on its home turf. Last year, PETA supporters gathered outside company headquarters to protest what they claimed was the inhumane by trapping pigeons in the company parking lot. The Eastsider

A man was shot to death at a large homeless encampment under a bridge in Boyle Heights. Paul Rodriguez, 29, of Montebello, died at scene of the shooting, which was reported at 1:10 a.m. Monday at E. 1st Street and Mission Road. Police the man was shot outside a tent. Authorities are unsure of a motive for the crime, and no suspect information has been released. The Eastsider

A suspect who exchanged gunfire with LAPD officers in Boyle Heights remained at large after a more than six-hour search. Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers with Hollenbeck Division attempted to stop a pedestrian in the area of First and Gless streets and there was an exchange of gunfire, police said. The suspect ran off and a perimeter was set up from First to Fourth streets and Pecan and Utah streets. SWAT and K-9 officers conducted a search for the suspect, which ended around 5 a.m., the LAPD said. The Eastsider

Los Feliz residents have been receiving robocalls claiming that "Vegas-style" digital billboards would be showing up in "every major intersection" in the neighborhood by 2020 – with the support of City Councilmember David Ryu. Turns out those calls are false, say officials. The Ledger added that legislation for such billboards is "nonexistent," and Ryu spokesperson Mark Pampanin called the calls fraudulent. "If anything, Councilmember Ryu has advocated for stronger restrictions on this kind of advertising," Pampanin said. Similar calls have also gone out in the districts of Councilmembers Bob Blumenfield, Mike Bonin and Paul Koretz - all of whom have have previously opposed electronic billboards. It is not clear who made the calls. Los Feliz Ledger

The firecracker that damaged a homeless man’s tent at the Glendale Boulevard underpass earlier this month is part of a larger pattern of attacks on the homeless. At least eight different incidents since late August involved flammable liquids or makeshift explosives -- some caused by outsiders, others by homeless people. Beyond that, there were 2,500 fires -- accidental or otherwise -- involving the homeless in L.A. in 2018, double the number from the previous year. The city is on track for that number to rise again this year. L.A. Times

Metro is beginning to study the impact of a Bus Rapid Transit line along the 134 Freeway instead of Colorado Boulevard as it passes through Eagle Rock - though the agency is not abandoning work on the Colorado Boulevard plan. Until now, Colorado had been the only route to studied in an environmental impact report, as Metro plans for Eagle Rock's part of the so-called BRT line between Pasadena and North Hollywood. The plan would involve setting aside a lane of traffic entirely for buses. But after facing heated opposition from some Eagle Rock residents and business owners, a preliminary EIR will also now look at the ramifications for using the 134 instead. The Eastsider

L.A. Park Ranger Capt. Alberto Torres could have a Griffith Park Ranger station named in his memory, under a proposal by Councilman Mitch O'Farrell. Torres died earlier this month after suffering a heart attack and collapsing at Ranger Headquarters at the Griffith Park Visitor Center. He had worked for the Park Rangers for 45 years, serving in numerous positions, including that as of acting chief. He also reportedly helped create the citywide unit that focuses on homeless outreach and cleanup, the station reported. The Eastsider