Nearly half of the City Council signed a motion today calling for council members Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign for taking part in a conversation that included racist comments aimed at Councilman Mike Bonin's 2-year-old Black adopted son and at other ethnic groups.
The motion describes the conversation as "vile, abhorrent, disgraceful and demonstrates a culture of corruption in our Council Chambers. It is unbefitting of any public office."
The motion was made after the City Council met for the first time since a recording with the explosive comments were leaked and became public over the weekend.
Here's a recap of today's events, developments and observations related to the Eastside:
• Today's contentious City Council meeting was lead by Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell, whose council district stretches from Hollywood to Echo Park. He is now serving as acting council president after Martinez resigned that post and took a leave of absence.
• Cedillo, whose district includes Highland Park and Lincoln Heights, and De León, whose district stretches from Eagle Rock to Boyle Heights, were both in the council chamber, drawing angry retorts from the crowd, which at one point pointed toward de León and repeatedly chanted "Leave." They finally complied to the cheers of the crowd, allowing the meeting to begin.
• Eunisses Hernandez, who will replace Cedillo as City Council District 2 rep in December, was among those who stood behind Bonin as he delivered an emotional address.
• "These people stabbed us and shot us and cut the spirit of Los Angeles," said Bonin, fighting back tears. "And I take a lot of hits, and I know I practically invite a bunch of them. But my son? Man, that makes my soul bleed and it makes by temper burn."
• President Biden, who will be Los Angeles this week, joined the chorus of those who said that Cedillo, De León and Martinez should resign. "The president is glad to see one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but they all should. He believes that they all should resign," said his press secretary.
• Signs calling on De León to resign were placed in front of his home.
• The resignation of the three councilmembers would temporarily leave the City Council with only one Latino representative (Monica Rodriguez) in a city that is nearly 50% Latino. It would also mean that more than a dozen Eastside communities would lack a voice on the council.
