Los Angeles City Council meeting

Nearly half of the City Council signed a motion today calling for council members Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign for taking part in a conversation that included racist comments aimed at Councilman Mike Bonin's 2-year-old Black adopted son and at other ethnic groups.

The motion describes the conversation as "vile, abhorrent, disgraceful and demonstrates a culture of corruption in our Council Chambers. It is unbefitting of any public office."

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments