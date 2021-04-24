Los Feliz -- A man, a woman and their dogs who became stranded while hiking in Griffith Park were rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel Friday.
LAFD rescue units airlifted the two hikers from a near-vertical hillside in the area of Bird Sanctuary Loop at about 5:40 p.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Firefighters also rescued two dogs who were with the hikers when they became stranded.
No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear how the hikers and their dogs became stranded.
