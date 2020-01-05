A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

The LAPD's Northeast Division began deploying officers on foot patrols in the North Figueroa Corridor to help keep crime down, reports The Eastsider. But some residents say the foot patrols came only after the strip began to gentrify and attracted upscale businesses, according to Fox 11.

When it first debuted more than a decade ago, the lesbian series "The L Word" was centered in West Hollywood. But the remake of the series, “The L Word: Generation Q," has shifted the action to the east, where key characters live in places like Silver Lake and Glassell Park, notes the L.A. Times. The Eastside focus is intentional. “I have been living in this city for over a decade and I have watched the migration of queer women — queer people, in general — to the east side,” said showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, a Glassell Park resident. “I’m lazy. This is the world I know.”

A U.S. Navy sailor surprised his Eagle Rock family with an unexpected visit over the holidays. Details at Fox 11.

The former Japanese Hospital in Boyle Heights was declared a city historic landmark more than three years ago. But officials gather on Saturday to dedicate a historic monument sign outside the former hospital at Fickett and 1st streets, says the L.A. Times. The idea for the hospital was conceived during the 1920s at a time when Japanese immigrants and Japanese Americans faced discrimination and sometimes were turned away at public medical facilities. Here's our 2016 story about the landmark.

All five candidates running to succeed termed-out Jose Huizar as District 14 councilmember have agreed to attend a Candidate Forum in Hermon, according to the All Things Hermon newsletter. The forum, sponsored by the Hermon Neighborhood Council, will be held on Thursday, January 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Center, 5800 Monterey Road at Wheeling Way

Celebrity Sighting: Chris Pine takes his dog for a walk around the Silver Lake Reservoir, and Just Jared has the pictures

Grants are being given next year to four local nonprofits,;Boulevard Sentinel reported. Friends of the Los Angeles River (FoLAR) is getting $99,600 from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, to teach students about the L.A. River. Meanwhile, the Eastside Arts Initiative is granting money to the Santa Cecilia Orchestra, in Eagle Rock ($25,000) to broaden its arts programming; the Orchestra Plaza de la Raza ($25,000), a new company of student performers, which will be created for the School of Performing and Visual Arts at Plaza de la Raza in Lincoln Heights; and the Center for the Arts Eagle Rock ($10,000) to produce “Balay/Bahay: Creating Community” - transforming the interior of the arts center one evening each month into a replica of a night market in Manila.

A new way of owning real estate - “tenancy in common” - has resulted in some surprisingly cheap home prices in Silver Lake an Echo Park, the Los Angeles Times noted. The drawback? Buyers won’t actually own their individual units - just a share in a larger property, like a share of stocking a company. And landlords sometimes have to remove existing renters in order to sell off shares of their building, the Times said. And the complications don't end there - extending into mortgage options, property taxes and co-owners who might refuse to pay their fair share of homeowner association fees.

A pursuit of a carjacker that began in East Los Angeles ended with a crash in Alhambra on Saturday night, CBSLA reported. The theft report initially came in from the 900 block of Goodrich Boulevard in Commerce, where the victim said someone pointed a gun at him and took his silver BMW 325i. After spotting the car in East L.A., Sheriff's deputies chased the car briefly before t collided with another vehicle at Mission Road and Fremont Avenue in Alhambra. At least one suspect has been taken into custody.

