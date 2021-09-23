Police are investigating the theft of several bronze street lights from the historic Glendale-Hyperion bridge that connects Atwater Village and Silver Lake.

Reports of the thefts first surfaced on NextDoor and on Reddit. According to those social media posts, a group of men with a battery-powered saw removed three of the lampposts within the past week. Kim Cooper with Esoutric said a visit to the bridge revealed broken lampshades in the gutter and exposed wires sticking out of the bases of the missing lights.

A spokesman for the LAPD said the detectives are notifying Glendale and Burbank salvage yards of the theft.

The street lamps were installed in 1926, said Diana Bulnes, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Works. The stolen lights featuring fluted posts now covered in a green patina are among the many similar fixtures that line both sides of the Glendale-Hyperion bridge, which is actually composed of several spans also adorned with the classic lamps.

"Given the age and the solid bronze make of the lamp post, the Bureau of Street Lighting does not have replacements readily available," said Bulnes. "Replicas would have to be manufactured from scratch to replace."

Replacing the stolen fixtures might have to wait until the bridge undergoes an extensive seismic retrofitting project that has been in the works for several years now.

The city is contemplating a future retrofit of the bridge for seismic and mobility purposes which may provide an opportunity in the future to replicate elements that were stolen.

This is not the first time lampposts have been stolen off the bridge.

Back in 2013 thieves stole an approximately 10-foot-high bronze lamppost after cutting the bolts at the base. Those bolts were installed after an earlier theft of the street lights on the bridge.