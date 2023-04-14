Dodger Stadium from the air

Two men were charged in connection with the beating of a couple in their 60s in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert last November, authorities said today.

Reece Hopkin, 38, and Chad Reeves, 42, were each charged with one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury. Hopkin also faces one felony count of vandalism or destruction of property, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

