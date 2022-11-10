Esparza money

Photo allegedly taken by then-Huizar aide George Esparza on March 14, 2017, of money received from then-City Hall fundraiser Justin Kim. Kim allegedly received the money in a paper bag from a developer - after a labor organization's appeal that suspended a development project had been resolved.

A Chinese real estate company was found guilty today of federal charges for bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar with over $1.5 million in cash, gambling trips and escorts in exchange for the then-councilman's support of a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.

Shen Zhen New World I LLC faces a multi-million dollar fine at sentencing on Jan. 23. Although he was also charged, company owner Wei Huang fled to China after charges were announced and has never appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom in connection with the case.

Cash and red envelopes

Cash found in Councilman Jose Huizar's closet during an FBI search in 2018.

