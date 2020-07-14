The investigation of Councilman Jose Huizar on a corruption charge has even entangled the councilman’s 80-year-old mother, as well as his brother, the L.A. Times reports.

Sources told The Times that Isidra Huizar - an immigrant from Zacatecas, Mexico, who now lives modestly in Boyle Heights - is one of the unnamed figures mentioned in the case.

Identified in court papers as Relative A-2, she is accused of helping her son launder bribe money. Between 2014 and 2017, she received more than $108,000 in cash, according to the criminal complaint. Federal prosecutors say she then used about that same amount to pay Jose Huizar’s expenses.

Isidra Huizar told The Times she was only safeguarding the cash, and that the allegations against her son are untrue. “They’re accusing him of so many things he didn’t do,” she told the Times.

The case makes similar allegations about Relative A-3, whom sources identify as Jose Huizar’s brother, Salvador.

The criminal complaint indicates Isidra and Salvador talked to investigators under an arrangement by which their information would not be used against them.