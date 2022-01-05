The city will remove and try to preserve the remaining bronze street lights from the Glendale-Hyperion bridge following a series of thefts of the nearly century-old fixtures, officials announced today.

The action comes after reports circulated this weekend that more of the lights had been removed from the span linking Atwater Village and Silver Lake.

Officials first learned of the street lights being targeted on Sept. 13, when three lights were stolen over a span of three nights, according to Elena Stern, public information director for the Department of Public Works.

An additional seven lights were stolen as of Sept. 27, and as of today a total of 22 lights had been stolen, including several in the last 10 days, Stern said.

The Bureau of Street Lighting put an additional 18 lights from the bridge into storage as a precaution against future thefts, but about 25 to 35 lights remained on the bridge, according to Stern. She said that officials today decided the bureau will remove and try to preserve the remaining lights.

Some stretches of the bridge are already equipped with temporary lighting, and officials are working to install temporary lighting on the rest of the span.

The Los Angeles Police Department is working with the Bureau of Street Lighting to investigate the thefts.

Thieves have been stealing the fluted lampposts off the bridge for several years now.

In 2013 thieves stole one of the lights after cutting the bolts at the base. Those bolts were installed after an earlier theft of the street lights on the bridge.