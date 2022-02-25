A man was killed and another was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash early this morning near Dodger Stadium

Officers sent to the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway), south of Stadium Way at about 2 a.m. found a car flipped on its side and debris strewn on the roadway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to a hospital, the CHP reported. Information on the identity of the fatally injured man was not immediately available.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the 2009 Volkswagen CC was northbound "at a high rate of speed when for unknown reasons (he) lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to veer toward the right side of the roadway and collide with a wood/metal guardrail before then colliding with a metal pole located within the right shoulder," the CHP said in a statement.

Two northbound lanes were closed for about three hours while an investigation was conducted. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the CHP Central Los Angeles Area office at 213-744-2331.

Updated @ 7:51 am with details of the crash