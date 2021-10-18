An overturned tanker truck spilled about 2,200 gallons of antifreeze onto the Golden State (5) Freeway near Elysian Park this afternoon, prompting a closure of the area as authorities cleaned the spillage.
The collision was reported at about 4:40 p.m. on the southbound Golden State Freeway transition road to the southbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
No one was injured in the collision, but the transition road was completely blocked by the overturned tanker, the LAFD and Caltrans reported.
The Golden State Freeway transition road to the southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway remained closed shortly before 8 pm as firefighters worked to contain and clean the spill, according to Caltrans.
The cause of the collision was not immediately known.
