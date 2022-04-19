Boyle Heights -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early this morning on the 5 Freeway.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 2:46 a.m. to South Lorena Street and the southbound 5 Freeway where they found the victim, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the CHP, the driver remained at the scene of the collision.
The crash closed three lanes of the freeway for several hours.
Police said there was no further information.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.