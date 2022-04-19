Boyle Heights -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early this morning on the 5 Freeway.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 2:46 a.m. to South Lorena Street and the southbound 5 Freeway where they found the victim, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the CHP, the driver remained at the scene of the collision.

The crash closed three lanes of the freeway for several hours.

Police said there was no further information.