Three people were injured today, one seriously, in a solo-car crash in Griffith Park.

Park Rangers found the people about 2 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Crystal Springs Drive inside the vehicle "on its side, in a precarious position," according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person suffered serious injuries and was being taken to a hospital by LAFD Paramedics. The other two occupants suffered minor injuries and declined to be taken to a hospital, Humphrey said.

Further information about the victims and crash details were not immediately available.

