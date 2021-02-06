A pedestrian died early this morning when two cars collided, then crashed into the disabled car he was standing beside on the northbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway near Dodger Stadium.

The crash was reported at 1:10 a.m. just past Stadium Way, according to California Highway Patrol Officer A. Daly.

The male victim was standing outside a 2018 Honda Civic that became disabled in the No. 3 lane, Daly said. A 2017 Ford Mustang crashed into a 2014 Ford Fiesta in the same lane causing the Fiesta to strike the pedestrian, Daly said.

The 38-year-old woman driving the Fiesta was taken to County USC Medical Center with complaint of pain, the officer said.

The pedestrian's name and age were not released pending notification of relatives and the investigation continued, Daly said.

The female driver of the Mustang left the scene, Daly said. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about either the driver or passenger of the Mustang was asked to call the Central Los Angeles Area CHP office at 213- 744-2331.

Video of the crash on KTLA showed a burning vehicle near the elevated offramp that leads to the stadium entrance.

Updated @ 11:51 pm: The original version of this story said that a woman was killed and two others were injured in the crash based on preliminary information. The story now reflects the latest information from the CHP.