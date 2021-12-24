A person was killed and at least six others were injured in a traffic crash this morning involving at least a half-dozen vehicles -- including two big rigs -- on the 5 Freeway near Elysian Park.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:07 a.m. to the southbound freeway at Stadium Way, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Firefighters are performing extrication (unknown total number of trapped) and opening up communications with the local hospital system," Prange said.

Three persons, including the one who was extricated, were taken to hospitals. The rest declined transportation, according to the LAFD.

Traffic was snarled on the southbound 5 and motorists were encouraged to find another route.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.