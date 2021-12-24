5 freeway at stadium way map

Google Maps

A person was killed and at least six others were injured in a traffic crash this morning involving at least a half-dozen vehicles -- including two big rigs -- on the 5 Freeway near Elysian Park.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:07 a.m. to the southbound freeway at Stadium Way, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Firefighters are performing extrication (unknown total number of trapped) and opening up communications with the local hospital system," Prange said.

Three persons, including the one who was extricated, were taken to hospitals. The rest declined transportation, according to the LAFD.

Traffic was snarled on the southbound 5 and motorists were encouraged to find another route.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments