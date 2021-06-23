4th street and 5 freeway

Google Maps

Boyle Heights -- A fatal collision closed four lanes of the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway early this morning.

The crash occurred at 3:34 a.m. between 4th Street , the California Highway Patrol said.

It closed the northbound two, three, four and five lanes of the freeway and the Fourth Street off-ramp for several hours.

Details regarding the crash were not immediately available

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments