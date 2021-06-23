Boyle Heights -- A fatal collision closed four lanes of the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway early this morning.
The crash occurred at 3:34 a.m. between 4th Street , the California Highway Patrol said.
It closed the northbound two, three, four and five lanes of the freeway and the Fourth Street off-ramp for several hours.
Details regarding the crash were not immediately available
