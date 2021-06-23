Boyle Heights -- A pedestrian was killed early this morning on the northbound I-5 Freeway after being struck by a big-rig truck and several other vehicles, according to the CHP.

The fatal crash is the most recent of several deadly crashes involving pedestrians and vehicles on Eastside freeways this year.

The male victim was standing in a traffic lane just south of 4th Street near Hollenbeck Park when he was hit by a tractor-trailer truck at about 3:15 am, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report.

The pedestrian was then struck by several other vehicles, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity was being withheld until next of kin had been notified. The truck driver remained at the site of the crash.

The crash closed several northbound lanes as well as the 4th Street off-ramp for several hours.

About a dozen pedestrians have been killed in traffic collisions on central Los Angeles freeways during the first few months of this year.

Updated at 2:49 pm