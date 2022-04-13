2800 observatory drive map

Los Feliz -- A woman was rescued after her car tumbled about 300 feet down an embankment in Griffith Park this morning, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 6:40 a.m. near the 2800 block of West Observatory Drive, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The 68-year-old woman, who suffered a possible arm fracture, was brought to safety by rescuers using a hoist and a helicopter.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

