A woman was killed and at least two people were injured when a vehicle went down an embankment off the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway, as a part of three-car crash early this morning near Dodger Stadium.
The crash was reported at 1:10 a.m. just past Stadium Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the location at 1:12 a.m., in response to a report of a physical rescue, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Fire personnel at the scene reported that there was a three-car traffic crash that included an auto fire and a vehicle rollover, Stewart said.
Traffic was diverted from the northbound lanes of the freeway at Stadium Way, the CHP said.
Video of the crash on KTLA showed a burning vehicle near the elevated offramp that leads to the stadium entrance.
Updated @ 10:13 am
