Richelle Huizar drops bid to succeed her husband Jose Huizar as 14th District council rep

Richelle Huizar in a photo from her 2018 campaign that she later abandoned.

Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company -- both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.

Huizar's estranged wife and his older brother were called to the witness stand in L.A. federal court to help the prosecution illustrate how Huizar allegedly laundered bundles of hundred-dollar bills they contend were provided by developer Wei Huang on behalf of his company, Shen Zhen New World I LLC, and a proposed 77-story mixed-use skyscraper.

Cash and red envelopes

Cash found in Councilman Jose Huizar's closet during an FBI search in 2018.

