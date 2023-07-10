Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Cash found in a closet during a search of Jose Huizar's home in 2018.
Disgraced former L.A. City Councilman José Huizar will be sentenced in December instead of September, federal court documents show.
Huizar, whose 14th District stretched from Eagle Rock to Boyle Heights, pleaded guilty in January to felony charges for using his powerful position at City Hall to enrich himself and his associates, and for cheating on his taxes. He faces multiple years behind bars at a sentencing hearing now scheduled for Dec. 15.
Huizar's attorney, Charles Snyder, requested the hearing be continued from Sept. 25 to the new date due to his current caseload and commitments to other clients and courts across the district.
"I need more time than presently available under the schedule to gather records, prepare a sentencing video, and draft the sentencing submission, including a response to the yet-undisclosed PSR (pre-sentence report)," Snyder wrote in a submission to the court. He added that he hoped to be on personal leave for two months starting in early September for the expected birth of his child.
The U.S. Attorney's Office did not oppose the request. U.S. District Judge John Walter granted the continuance last week.
Huizar, 54, of Boyle Heights, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and one count of tax evasion. He represented Council District 14 from 2005 until his resignation in 2020.
In his plea agreement, Huizar admitted to leading the so-called CD-14 Enterprise, which operated as a pay-to-play scheme in which Huizar -- assisted by others -- unlawfully used his office to give favorable treatment to real estate developers who financed and facilitated bribes and other illicit financial benefits.
In return for Huizar pleading guilty to the two felony counts, prosecutors agreed to seek no more than 13 years in prison for Huizar, who also has agreed to forfeit $129,000 in cash that law enforcement found during a search of his home in November 2018. The government has said it also intends to seek more than $1 million in restitution on the city's behalf.
As part of the plea agreement, Huizar has agreed not to oppose a sentence of nine years in federal prison.
