Huizar cash in red envelopes

Cash found in a closet during a search of Jose Huizar's home in 2018. 

Disgraced former L.A. City Councilman José Huizar will be sentenced in December instead of September, federal court documents show.

Huizar, whose 14th District stretched from Eagle Rock to Boyle Heights,  pleaded guilty in January to felony charges for using his powerful position at City Hall to enrich himself and his associates, and for cheating on his taxes. He faces multiple years behind bars at a sentencing hearing now scheduled for Dec. 15.

