The LAPD has instructed the public "to stay away from the Hollywood area" tonight.

"We are aware of the looting that is happening on foot and via caravans," said an LAPD statement.

#LAPD arresting curfew violators on Sunset Blvd in #Hollywood. There has been sporadic looting but overwhelmingly, today was much more peaceful and protests were focused on #GeorgeFlyod message pic.twitter.com/F0BQzeLfaz — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) June 2, 2020