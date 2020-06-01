scientology building boarded up hollywood robin blackman.jpg

Boarded up Scientology building in Hollywood.

The LAPD has instructed the public "to stay away from the Hollywood area" tonight.

"We are aware of the looting that is happening on foot and via caravans," said an LAPD statement.

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments