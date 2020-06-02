Chief Michel Moore told police commissioners today that there have been more than 2,700 arrests during the protests since local demonstrations began last Wednesday.

Of those arrests, 2,500 have been detained for unlawful assembly or violating curfews. The rest of the arrests were related to looting and other acts of violence that has taken place amid the unrest following the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died while a white officer pinned him to the ground by placing his knee on Floyd's neck.

"We took steps that we have not taken in decades to increase our deployment, to increase ... the number of personnel available and our resources to try to counter the impact of this violence in our neighborhoods," Moore said. "Regrettably, we're now in a time of civil unrest I prayed I would never see again."

Moore said 66 LAPD vehicles have so far been damaged, with seven of them being set on fire, and 27 officers suffered injuries. Two officers who were injured during the protests, one who suffered a broken knee and other a fractured skull, are at home and recovering.

The L.A. Times reports that nearly 3,000 have been arrested and already released by law enforcement authorities across Southern California.

Following days of protests against police brutality, Eileen Decker, president of the Los Angeles Police Commission, said the board will take steps to review and revise police policies, with input from the community.

"(It) would be easy to say we've made great progress, that there's more accountability, more transparency," Decker said. "And while all of that is very, very true, we all have to say `It's not enough.' It's not nearly enough, and we all, no matter who we are, we must reflect inward and answer the fundamental question: What can I do? Everyone has to take responsibility here because everyone can do more, including me and including this committee."

Decker outlined immediate steps the police department nd the commission must take, including updating police policies and making proposed changes available for public review by July before returning to the commission for action.

The policies, Decker said, should be adopted no later than the end of the year.

The board president also said the LAPD inspector general will review police training policies and evaluate "the effectiveness of them." The inspector general will also review "non-categorical" uses of force, such as restraining someone, and review incident "deescalation" procedures.

Decker said she wants commissioners, officers and police personnel to make an effort to engage with the community more often. She also called for a report on protesters who have been injured during the demonstrations.