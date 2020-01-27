An officer assigned to the LAPD's Northeast Division, which patrols an area stretching from Eagle Rock to Echo Park, was arrested today for allegedly stealing cash during a police operation at an illegal marijuana grow, the department announced.
Officer Louis Mota was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of theft. His badge, gun, and ID were removed as he was taken into custody, police said.
The alleged theft took place this morning while narcotics officers were conducting an enforcement operation at an illegal cannabis growing facility, said the LAPD, which did not provide a location of the grow. An investigation was launched after an employee told a police supervisor that money was missing from her backpack.
Review of the building's surveillance footage led investigators to believe that Mota had stolen the money, police said.
“No employee of this Department is above the law, and we will not tolerate any individual who betrays the public’s trust through this type of behavior,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement.
Mota was booked for misdemeanor theft and released on his own recognizance. He has been assigned to home pending the outcome of the administrative and criminal investigation.
The LAPD Northeast Division, which is headquartered in Glassell Park, patrols an approximately 29-square-mile area that includes. Atwater Village, Cypress Park, Eagle Rock, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Park, Elysian Valley, Franklin Hills, Garvanza, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Los Feliz, Mount Washington, Silver Lake, Solano Canyon.
