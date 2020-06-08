Investigators sought public help today to solve five apparently unrelated shooting death -- including homicides in Boyle Heights and East Hollywood -- that occurred over a four-day period ending Sunday in the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Bureau jurisdiction.

Here's a rundown of the shootings:

• About 10:10 p.m. Thursday, two men were standing on a sidewalk near Bunker Hill and Cesar Chavez avenues when one or more suspects fired at them from a car that sped off. One man died at a hospital, and the other man was hospitalized in stable condition. According to KTLA, the shooting occurred as the victims were walking home from a protest in the downtown area that attracted thousands of demonstrators. However, police said the crime occurred in a relatively deserted area, and the shooting did not appear to be related to the protest.

• About the same time Thursday, a 24-year-old man was shot in the 200 block of North Soto Street in Boyle Heights by a man who walked up to him and opened fire in an apparently gang-related attack. The victim died at the scene.

• About 8:35 p.m. Friday, a man was wounded at East 51st Street and Avalon Boulevard in a drive-by shooting and died at a hospital.

• About 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a man in his 20s was shot in the 4300 block of Normal Avenue in the East Hollywood near L.A. City College and died at the scene.

• And about 1:10 a.m. Sunday, a man in his 30s was gunned down by a suspect during a house party in the 3800 block of Woodlawn Avenue and died at a hospital.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings was urged to call 877- LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.