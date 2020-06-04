L.A. officials on Wednesday proposed spending $250 million to address health, education and economic challenges facing blacks and other people of color but will have to shift money from other departments. That includes a cut of up to $150 million from the police department budget.

The proposal surfaced in response to widespread civil unrest and violence triggered by the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man, while being pinned down by a white officer.

Officials will have to fund new initiatives as they face another crisis, the economic fallout from the pandemic that threatens to reduce revenues by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Following moves by other city leaders, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday night he will ask City Administrative Officer Richard Llewellyn to reallocate $250 million from city's proposed 2020-21 budget to black communities to address health and education issues. But he did not provide specific examples, and neither health care nor education are handled by the city government.

The cuts come from all departments, including the LAPD, Garcetti said. The LAPD operating budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year is proposed to be nearly $1.86 billion, an increase of about $122 million from the 2019-20 fiscal year budget.

Police Commission President Eileen Decker, who joined Garcetti in his police protests update, said the commission will seek to cut $100 million to $150 million from the department's proposed budget for the next fiscal year, a reduction the City Council proposed earlier on Wednesday.

Black Lives Matter and other protestors have been advocating that the city defund the LAPD and pour more money into social services.

"We have proven that we can step up and tackle the challenges this city faces collaboratively. We deserved to be treated better than political cover for a politician looking to blame instead of working together," the board stated, referring to Council President Nury Martinez, who co-authored the budget cut proposal with council members Herb Wesson, Curren Price and Monica Rodriguez.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League Board of Directors, which represents the department's rank-and-file officers, released a statement late afternoon Wednesday criticizing the City Council's action.

"We expressed our genuine disgust and outrage at the murder of George Floyd," the board stated. "We've advocated for the overhaul of use-of- force training and policies across the state. We have been a willing partner each and every time a city leader has asked us to come to the table and provide solutions."