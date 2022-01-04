sawed off lamppost bolts on glendale hyperion bridge looking south

Broken glass and sawed off bolts mark the spot of a missing lamppost.

This weekend reports circulated that more classic bronze lampposts had gone missing or were stolen off the Glendale-Hyperion bridge, which links Atwater Village and Silver Lake.

While reports of the thefts have not been confirmed, it turns out city crews have been removing some of the nearly 12-foot-high lights for safe keeping before they could be stolen.

The Bureau of Street Lighting has removed and stored 18 lights from the bridge, said Department of Public Works spokeswoman Elena Stern.  

Following reports of thefts in September, the city determined that a total of 7 lampposts had been stolen. But that number has now risen to 17, Stern said.

Before the thefts and removals, there were between 60 to 70 historic lights on the bridge, she said.

"The stolen street lights on the bridge are bronze, and were installed in 1926," said Stern. "The Bureau of Street Lighting has no replacement lights readily available, given the age and the solid bronze make of the lamp post."  

Last September, police said they would be notifying local salvage yards of the stolen fixtures in case thieves were trying to sell the lights. But there's no word if anyone has been caught or any lampposts have been recovered. 

Replacing the lights will have to wait until an upcoming seismic upgrade of the bridge, which will include restoration as well as replication of original historic features, according to city officials.

Thieves have been stealing the fluted lampposts off the bridge for several years now.

In 2013 thieves stole one of the lights after cutting the bolts at the base. Those bolts were installed after an earlier theft of the street lights on the bridge.

This story was updated with information about the Bureau of Street Lighting removing the lights.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments