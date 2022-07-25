SB 110 Freeway at Hill Street exit map

A person was shot and wounded early this morning along the southbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway near Dodger Stadium, and a suspect was being sought, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The shooting was reported about 1 a.m. near Hill Street, according to the CHP.

