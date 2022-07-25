Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, July 26, you will be able to visit The Eastsider five times every month before you will be required to sign up for an account to read more stories at no charge. That will also include a free subscription to our Daily Digest newsletter.
A person was shot and wounded early this morning along the southbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway near Dodger Stadium, and a suspect was being sought, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The shooting was reported about 1 a.m. near Hill Street, according to the CHP.
The wounded person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
No suspect description was available, the CHP reported.
Some southbound lanes were blocked afterward in the area while an investigation was conducted. As of about 10 a.m., one lane remained blocked, along with the Hill Street off-ramp into Chinatown, the CHP reported.
