Police are asking the public to find a pair of armed robbers who have held up nail and beauty salons in Silver Lake, Highland Park and other communities in recent weeks.

The first robbery took place on the afternoon of Nov. 21 when the two armed suspects entered a nail salon in the 3000 block of Rowena Avenue armed with handguns, according to a statement issued by detectives at the LAPD Northeast Division.

The suspects robbed the business and customers of money and personal belongings. The robbers fled in an older model white Chevy Suburban or Chevy Tahoe with after-market HD headlights and a trailer hitch.

Surveillance video from the Silver Lake salon shows one man with a yellow vest pointing a gun at workers and customers while a second man collects money and belongings in a sack.

The same suspects are believed to have robbed five similar locations in Silver Lake and Highland Park between November 26 and December 6, said the LAPD. Also, the same suspects have robbed locations in Alhambra and Pasadena.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The first suspect is described as a male Latino, 30-40 years of age, stands 6 feet tall, and weighs around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Dodger baseball cap, grey hoodie and blue jeans. He used a utility reflective vest in one robbery.

The second suspect is described as a male Hispanic, 30-40 years of age, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about this incident, or for more information, is asked to call Northeast Area Robbery Detective Jorge Morales at (323) 847-3470. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).