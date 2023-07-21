Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Cash found in a closet during a search of Jose Huizar's home in 2018.
A real estate developer was sentenced today to six years in federal prison and fined $750,000 for paying a $500,000 bribe to then-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in order to "grease the wheels" for the approval of a downtown condominium project.
Dae Yong "David" Lee, 58, of Bel Air, was the first defendant to go on trial in the City Hall corruption scandal surrounding Huizar and his associates. In addition to Downtown, Huizar represented Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights and other Eastside communities.
Lee and his 940 Hill company -- named for the address of the proposed downtown retail and residential project -- were convicted in June 2022 of bribery, honest services fraud and obstruction.
The company was sentenced today to five years' probation and ordered to pay a $1.5 million fine.
Evidence at his trial in Los Angeles federal court showed Lee used Huizar associate Justin Kim to transfer bags of cash on behalf of his company to the councilman's aide, George Esparza. Within days of payment, Huizar smoothed out a bureaucratic tangle that had halted the proposed mixed-use development from going forward, according to testimony.
At the time, Huizar was head of a powerful city planning committee that reviewed the city's biggest development projects.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassie Palmer told the jury that Huizar's vote was needed to "grease the wheels" for approval of Lee's project.
Lee's attorney, Ariel Neuman, argued that his client had been conned by Kim, who told the developer the cash was needed to pay administrative fees.
Kim admitted to facilitating the payment from Lee and pleaded guilty to a federal bribery offense. He and Esparza -- who pleaded guilty to a racketeering charge -- are both scheduled to be sentenced in October.
Lee and 940 Hill were also convicted of falsifying accounting and tax records to cover up the bribe -- the basis for the obstruction charge.
Walter broke up the complex six-defendant indictment involving Huizar and his associates into three separate criminal trials after finding that the size of the case against Huizar alone would likely overshadow evidence against the co-defendants.
The central figure in a six-year probe of suspected corruption in City Hall politics, Huizar, 54, of Boyle Heights, pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and one count of tax evasion. He faces multiple years behind bars at sentencing on Dec. 15.
