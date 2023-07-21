Huizar cash in red envelopes

Cash found in a closet during a search of Jose Huizar's home in 2018. 

A real estate developer was sentenced today to six years in federal prison and fined $750,000 for paying a $500,000 bribe to then-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in order to "grease the wheels" for the approval of a downtown condominium project.

Dae Yong "David" Lee, 58, of Bel Air, was the first defendant to go on trial in the City Hall corruption scandal surrounding Huizar and his associates. In addition to Downtown, Huizar represented Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights and other Eastside communities.

215 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

215 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Load comments