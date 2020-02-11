Police today circulated surveillance video of three men accused in a series of convenience store robberies in the East Hollywood and Los Feliz areas, with one of the stores being hit multiple times by the same suspects.

The suspects most recently committed heists between 3:10 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. Jan. 13 at stores in the 5000 block of West Sunset Boulevard and the 4600 block of Franklin Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police believe the trio have robbed the Sunset Boulevard location "many times in the past," according to an LAPD statement.

The suspects were described as Latino men in their 20s ranging from 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 and weighing 150 to 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about their identities or whereabouts was asked to contact Northeast Area Robbery Detective Kelly Clark at 323-847-3471. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 1-800-222-TIPS.