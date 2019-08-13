Echo Park tagging
Jesus Sanchez

Boyle Heights experienced among the most significant increases in vandalism on the Eastside during the first half of the year, according to an analysis of LAPD stats by researchers at USC.

The notable increase in Boyle Heights -- as well as in Echo Park and Lincoln Heights --  came as reported vandalism declined 4.1% citywide in the first six months of 2019 compared to the first six months of 2018, according to Crosstown, a joint project by several departments at USC. 

On the Eastside, vandalism in Boyle Heights during the first six months of 2019 surged 27.3% from the same period last year to 387 crimes. That's the second highest number of crimes citywide behind Downtown L.A., which had 640 incidents.

Several other neighborhoods that saw increases included Echo Park -- up 17% -- and Lincoln Heights, up nearly 40%. 

The neighborhoods that reported declines included Highland Park -- down about 19% -- and Glassell Park, down more than 22%. 

While vandalism is frequently regarded a minor offense, the LAPD pays particular attention to incidents at religious sites, government buildings and other sensitive locations.

“We also code crimes for motivation based on 'gang' or ‘hate,’ both issues that can carry a societal concern,” LAPD Capt. Paul Vernon told Crosstown.

Eastside Vandalism Chart Six months of 2019 by Crosstown

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments