Broken vehicle window Echo Park
Photo courtesy Eastsider reader

If your car was broken into in Echo Park this year, you have plenty of company.

In fact, Echo Park had among the biggest increases in vehicle break-ins across the Eastside during the first half of this year compared to last year, according to an analysis of LAPD stats by researchers at USC.

A total of 241 thefts from vehicles were reported in Echo Park and Angelino Heights during the first six months of the year. That's a 50.6% increase compared to same period in 2018, according to Crosstown, a joint project by several departments at USC. 

Only Elysian Valley had a bigger increase:up 60%. But that added up to only 32 break-ins.

Much larger number of thefts from vehicles were reported in Boyle Heights and Westlake (which includes Historic Filipinotown). But those neighborhoods still experienced declines in car-related crime, with the number of break-ins reported in Boyle Heights, for example, falling 7% from the first half of last year to 343, according to the LAPD stats.

Some other notable declines were also reported in Highland Park -- down 21.1% to 97 break-ins -- and Glassell Park, down 25% to 54 vehicle break-ins.

Citywide, vehicle break-ins during the first six months of this year declined more than 6% to 15,639 thefts compared to the first six months of 2018, said Crosstown. And, remember, these are only crimes that were reported to police.

Tomorrow, we will take a look at Eastside vandalism during the first half of the year.  

Eastside Car Break Ins First Half 2019
Source: Crosstown

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments