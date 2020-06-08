A short tweet by CrossFit founder Greg Glassman this weekend caused a rift between many affiliate gyms around world -- including locations in Atwater Village, Echo Park and Highland Park -- to end their partnership with the fitness giant.

In response to a post by the Institute of Metric Health and Evaluation that called both racism and discrimination as urgent matters of public health, Glassman wrote: “It’s FLOYD-19.” In a follow-up tweet, Glassman further clarified his stance saying that the health research institute's coronavirus model "failed," criticizing it for modeling a "solution to racism."

Today, Glassman apologized for his controversial tweets saying, “My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist, but a mistake.”

.@CrossFitCEO: "I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday.My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake. — CrossFit (@CrossFit) June 8, 2020

Many local gyms are severing their CrossFit relationship, announcing their decision on Instagram.

Echo Park CrossFit posted a message: “Even though CrossFit Inc. has little to do with our daily operations, we will not support an organization who’s (sic) leader does not support our values.”

‘It’s time for a change,” was the message from CrossFit 323 in Atwater Village. “We will no longer be affiliated with @crossfit.”

Highland Park CrossFit has blacked out the CrossFit name on their outside signage. The owners are deciding on a new name for their fitness studio.

Overall, the Morning Chalkup reports more than 100 gyms have decided to disaffiliate.

Reebok said it will end its partnership with CrossFit HQ at the end of the year, when the deal was up for renewal.

Glassman and his wife founded CrossFit in 2000. There are 13,546 active affiliates in 144 different countries operating franchise gyms.