EASTSIDE SCENE

The Veterans Memorial Project at Rio De Los Angeles State Park includes three flag posts that rise over a boulder embedded with symbols of the armed forces.

NEWS

East LA crash

An L.A. County Sheriff's SUV slammed into a traffic-light pole at Third Street and Mednik Avenue, heavily damaging the vehicle and injuring two deputies. The Eastsider

Lotto winner

A SuperLotto Plus ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at the 7-11 store at Franklin and Vermont avenues in Los Feliz. Better find that ticket: It's worth $37,351.

THE LATEST

Where will encampments be banned on the Eastside?

Freeway underpasses in Glassell Park and Silver Lake. Schools in Echo Park and Historic Filipinotown. Parks in Boyle Heights and East Hollywood.

These are some of the 16 sites on the Eastside where City Council members want to enforce the recently updated anti-camping ordinance that bans encampments as well as sleeping on and obstructing sidewalks and other public places. Go here for an interactive maps of the sites.

Dozens of anti-camping sites have been designated so far citywide.

On the Eastside, some of the sites have already been approved while others are still pending. And there could be more added in the months ahead.

So far, City Councilmembers Kevin De Leon of District 14 and and Mitch O'Farrell of District 13 have taken the lead in identifying Eastside sites, which must be within 500 feet of schools, parks, and other sensitive locations or 1,000 feet within certain shelters.

Meanwhile, Gil Cedillo of Council District 1 has not filed any sites for consideration and approval by the City Council. Neither has Councilmember Nithya Raman, an outspoken critic of the law, in Council District 4.

"The Councilmember has not filed and does not have any plans to file prohibited sites at this time," said a spokesperson for Raman.

The ordinance includes several steps, including:

• Unhoused residents at the sites must be offered shelter, housing and other services

• Signage must be posted and notice given when the the ordinance will be enforced for the area

• Belongings will be removed and the site cleaned after the homeless are gone; they would be prohibited from returning

• Those who violate the law are subject to penalties

Critics of the anti-camping law say it is inhumane and makes homelessness a crime. But supporters argue it offers a compassionate and secure alternative to living on the streets.

REAL ESTATE

Homes for $800,000

If an $800,000 home is in your budget, we found three properties in Eagle Rock, Elysian Valley and Highland Park that are currently on the market.

Read more

NOTEBOOK

Taking a break from cooking this Thanksgiving?

Let us know if you can recommend an Eastside restaurant, bakery or market that you rely on to make your holiday feast -- for take out at home or to enjoy at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day. We will publish a list as a Daily Digest exclusive at the end of next week. Just reply to this newsletter with your recommendations.

Got Art

ArtUnite is an online and in-person art auction that will benefit Central City Action Committee, an Angelino Heights nonprofit that works with at-risk youth. Organizers are asking local artists and collectors are to submit work for the auction. The deadline is Nov. 12. (The Eastsider is an ArtUnite sponsor).

GOOD TO KNOW

Do you know your watering days?

You probably heard that we have been urged to conserve water after a drought emergency was declared this week. What you may not know (or have opted to ignore) is that residents and businesses in the City of LA have been subject to mandatory water conservation restrictions since 2009.

Now, in the wake of the drought emergency, the LA Department of Water & Power says it will begin to more aggressively enforce those restrictions and increase patrols looking for water wasters.

What are those mandatory restrictions? Here you go:

• Outdoor watering with sprinklers is limited to three days a week. People with odd-numbered street addresses may water on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; those with even-numbered addresses may water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

• No watering with sprinklers between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. regardless of the water day.

• Sprinklers with non-conserving nozzles can only run for up to 8 minutes per station; conserving nozzles can run for 15 minutes per station.

• No watering during rain or within 48 hours following rain.

• Hand watering with a self-closing shut-off nozzle on the hose is permitted any day of the week before 9:00 a.m. or after 4:00 p.m.

• No water runoff onto streets, driveways, and gutters.

• No washing of any hard surfaces such as sidewalks, walkways, driveways, or parking areas using water, except for health and safety needs.

• All leaks must be repaired in a timely manner.

• Washing vehicles is permitted using a hose with a self-closing water shut-off nozzle.

CALENDAR

Nov 11: Veterans Day Ceremony and Resource Fair in East LA

Nov 11: Peacock: A Comedy Show at Club Tee Gee

Nov 13: Los Feliz Flea

• Go here for event details

