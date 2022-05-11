Hello!

Elysian Heights: A tree-shaded stairway and path hidden in the hills of Elysian Heights.

NEWS

Boyle Heights: A brushfire scorched an acre of grass and trees this afternoon, causing a full closure of a stretch of the westbound 60 Freeway before the blaze was knocked down in just under two hours. The Eastsider

Glassell Park: With the region mired in an extended drought, outdoor watering in the City of Los Angeles will be restricted to two days per week, instead of the current three, and limited to select days based on street addresses. The new restrictions were announced outside a home on Shasta Circle with new drought-tolerant landscaping. The Eastsider

Investigation: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti -- who has been nominated to become ambassador to India -- was "more likely than not" aware of or should have been aware of sexual harassment and racist comments by a former top adviser. The report was conducted by the staff of a U.S. Senator who had put Garcetti's nomination on hold. Politico

Recall, Again: City Councilman Kevin de León was served with a recall notice, filed by the same constituent who targeted him with a recall effort last year before terminating the petition. Spectrum

Los Feliz



The heart of St. Mary's

By Robert Fulton

A more than century-old pipe organ at St. Mary of the Angels needs a major restoration. But the Anglican church has to raise $36,000 to make it happen.

“The organ is a valuable, much-beloved part of [the liturgical] tradition,” said Reverend Father Michael Erickson. “It’s very important for us.”

Rev. Erickson likens the restoration to a “massive refurbishing, short of just purchasing outright a new organ.” The ranks of pipes, console and windchest need repairs. Additionally, all the magnets must be replaced - a time-consuming task - and some pipes revoiced to improve their tone.

Organist and choirmaster James Vail is well-connected in the small organist community. To work on the organ, he recruited O’Neal Pipe Organ Service of Signal Hill.

The restoration, expected to be completed this year, is being done in stages so the instrument remains playable on Sundays. Fundraising efforts, including organ concerts, are underway.

Parishioner Brian Williams was immediately captivated by the beautiful sounds produced by the instrument. Now, he spearheads efforts to get the word out about the restoration.

“In spite of the fact that we are a very small congregation, we have always put a lot of emphasis on music,” Williams said. “At the heart is the organ.”

The origins of the organ are murky. It’s believed to have been built around 1906 for William Ripley Dorr, long-time organist and choirmaster at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Long Beach. St. Mary’s acquired the organ in 1924; benefactors are believed to have included such Hollywood legends as W.C. Fields, Douglas Fairbanks, Sr. and Mary Pickford.

Rev. Erickson and Williams hope that the restoration acts as a catalyst for folks to get reacquainted with St. Mary’s after two years of pandemic life.

“This place has quite a history in the neighborhood,” said Williams of the church, which was founded in 1918 and moved to its current location a few years later. “It’s still here for you.”

Go here to contact St. Mary's about a donation