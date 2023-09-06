Hello Wednesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is your Eastsider Newsletter Editor for Wednesday, Robert Fulton. Today is National Read a Book Day. I'm currently making my way through "This is Real and you are Completely Unprepared" and "McDonald's: Behind the Arches." What are you reading?
Now on to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: You can't get any more retro than the counter at the Astro. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla
📢 News
Bob Barker Boulevard?
Echo Park: PETA wants to rename a section of Sunset Boulevard where its West Coast headquarters are located in honor of the late TV game show host and animal rights activist Bob Barker. The Eastsider
ATWATER VILLAGE
A 'living sound wall' would shield the L.A. River from freeway noise
A proposal to build a two-mile-long “living sound wall” or "mulch wall" between the 5 Freeway and the L.A. River now has $2.5 million in funding for construction, according to State Sen. Anthony Portantino.
The wall would be made mostly of plant materials instead of a concrete wall.
The wall would replace the existing chain-link fence that separates the 5 Freeway from the L.A. River Bike Path and the river channel on a section across from Griffith Park.
The exact end points of the wall have not yet been determined, according to Lerna Shirinian, a spokesperson for Sen. Portantino. But, in a letter requesting the wall, Atwater Village Neighborhood Councilmember Jim Muller focused on the stretch from the 134 Freeway on the north to Sunnynook Park on the south.
Muller told the Eastsider that freeway traffic in some spots is less than 20 feet from the bike path.
“The idea of creating a living sound and pollution wall, protecting the LA River and bike path from the noise and particulate pollution spewed by the millions for cars traversing the 5 Freeway, has been a desire of the Atwater Village Neighborhood Council for almost ten years,” Muller said in a statement.
Designs for the wall have also not yet been made, nor is a timeline available. But the project is based on a similar "mulch wall" in Long Beach, which is about 12-feet tall and three to four feet thick, Shirinian said.
Living sound walls have a metal framework around organic materials, such as mulch, Muller said. They are then covered with drought-resistant, California-native vines.
Studies of the living wall in Long Beach wall show it blocks sound about as well as a regular concrete sound wall, Shirinian said.
Sponsored by Belmont High School Alumni Association
You are invited to Belmont High School's 100th Birthday Party
This year Belmont High School celebrates its 100th birthday! The Belmont High School Alumni Association and the school are hosting a Sentinel Centennial Weekend Celebration, Friday, Sept 8 - Monday, Sept. 11.
We’re inviting all alumni to join us on campus for the Varsity Football game, an All-Class picnic, and a Commemoration Ceremony featuring honorary alumni and legendary songwriter Mike Stoller W’50, whose music includes such classic hits as Jailhouse Rock, Stand by Me and Love Potion #9.
EAST L.A.
Turning parking spaces into green spaces
Two asphalt public parking lots currently occupy a chunk of land along City Terrace Drive between Hazard and Van Pelt avenues.
But what if these lots, which are divided by Miller Avenue, could provide much-needed community green space as well as parking? L.A. County representatives are seeking to do just that and are asking residents for feedback.
Some residents favor a green space, but others fear losing scarce parking spots, said Sonia Ruiz Roman, a member of Vision City Terrace, a community group seeking environmental justice and a healthier environment.
Ruiz Roman has called for increased community participation.
“For me, the concern was, ‘Are they doing the footwork?’” she said of county personnel. Are they “going door to door?”
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Community outreach is critical, said Vision City Terrace member Ariana Rodriguez.
She noted past neglect of City Terrace and said residents are often “rightfully skeptical” of county officials. However, moving slowly and community input will yield a project residents can support.
County Supervisor Hilda Solis said she brought in the Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments to determine the feasibility of transforming the site after she heard some residents wanted to find a new use for the lot.
But, so far, the county has yet to develop a concept for the lot.
“At this time, my office continues to engage residents, local stakeholders, and county departments on their vision for the parking lot - including greenery and rest spaces,” Solis said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Public Works spokesman Kerjon Lee said his department will work with community members and other departments “to explore options for this and other locations that will lead to increased resiliency and sustainability in East L.A.”
🗒️ NOTEBOOK
Duck deaths
Boyle Heights: About a dozen ducks turned up dead in Hollenbeck Park over the weekend, according to ABC7. Video shows a park worker picking up dead ducks near the water and putting them into a bag. One of the birds had its throat slit, Councilman Kevin de Leon told NBC4.
Development
Silver Lake: Three homes would be demolished to build a six-story, 50-unit apartment building at 1032 Manzanita Street in Sunset Junction, according to a planning department filing. The applicant is Jeff Martin of 1030 Manzanita.
Food & Drink
Echo Park: A request to allow the sale of wine for a planned, 47-seat wine tasting room at 1498 Sunset Blvd. has been filed with the city. The location is a minimall, once home to Sunset Beer and other stores, that is now undergoing renovation. One of the other new tenants is Kushiba, a restaurant connected to chef David Schlosser of Shibumi, a highly-regarded Japanese restaurant, says What Now Los Angeles.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Event
Belmont High is celebrating its 100th birthday with a Sentinel Centennial Weekend Celebration. All alumni are invited to campus for the Varsity Football game, an All-Class picnic, and a Commemoration Ceremony. Sept 8, 9 & 11. Go here for details
LéaLA: LéaLA, the Spanish-language book fair and literary festival, will showcase authors from Mexico and Latin American countries and U.S. Latino writers. The free event with readings, workshops and booksellers will be held Sept. 14 - 17 at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. Go here for details.
Wed, Sept 6
Boyle Heights: Showcase your comedic skills at Open Mic at the Boyle Heights Tavern. Practice your comedy or watch the show, but don't forget to grab a beer.
Highland Park: Catch Jordan, Jesse, Goof Off at Rock Rose Gallery for an intimate live recording. Ticket purchases will support youth art programs in Lincoln Heights and Highland Park.
Thurs, Sept 7
DTLA: Learn how to cook vegetables with Mexican flavor at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. The Hecho con Amor workshop will teach students how to use Mexican seasonings with guest chef Jonathan Perez of Macheen.
Silver Lake: See LA-based comedian Langston Kerman perform standup at The Lyric Hyperion. Known for starring in Peacock's Bust Down, he is also head writer for HBO's PAUSE with Sam Jay.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's newsletter?
We take your comments seriously
📈 220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.