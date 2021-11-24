Hello, There!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Is your school running a fundraiser? Let us know so we can mention it in an upcoming story about the challenges of fundraising at one school during the pandemic.

Now, please read on for the latest.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

EASTSIDE SCENE

Larry's Market in Elysian Valley. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

Missing Person

East Hollywood: The LAPD is asking the public to help find a 78-year-old man suffering from several medical conditions who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon in the 1100 block of North Heliotrope Drive. LAPD

THE LATEST

Wilson High invests big in performing arts

It looks like El Sereno's biggest center for arts and culture will end up at Woodrow Wilson Senior High.

School board member Mónica Garca says the L.A. school board approved spending $26 million on building a visual and performing arts center on the hilltop campus. Completion is expected by 2025.

There will be large, flexible spaces that will double as classrooms and performance areas, a stage, dance and choral rooms, a large digital/graphic arts classroom and an atrium where students can display their work. Outside, an amphitheater with stage will be built near a garden.

Wilson has active visual and performing arts programs, but facilities are cramped and "subpar,” said Peter Cabrera, a board member with the Wilson Mules Alumni Association. “A new, modern facility, equipped with proper sound, lighting, and dressing room accommodations will surely enhance their confidence and performances."

The performing arts center will complete the layout of the school's main section, which roughly resembles a “W,” with smaller buildings that stretch out from both sides of a central tower.

Tomas Benitez, another Wilson alumnus, said the school, which moved onto the existing campus in 1970after being on Eastern Avenue, was designed by pioneering African-American architect Paul Williams.

Williams designed Wilson with a five-story central tower. It was called the first “high-rise” school in the county, and the first California public school with elevators, according to the Paul R. Williams Project.

"Fifty-one years later, we are still waiting for the completed brilliant design by the late great architect, Paul Williams," Benitez said. "It is time to finish the ‘W’."

Speedy Gold Line

Perhaps you noticed, but traffic and Gold Line trains are moving faster through a section of Highland Park.

At crossings like the one at Avenue 45, Gold Line (now L Line) trains initially traveled at 45 mph, said Metro community manager Jackie Gonzalez at a neighborhood council meeting. But in 2015, the California Public Utilities Commission lowered the speed to 30 mph because it worried that a train operator couldn't see far enough or stop in time if something was on the tracks.

Last year, Metro conducted some research and found … 45 mph was safe after all. The original speed resumed on Oct. 4.

Train riders won't be the only ones to benefit. Motorists won't have to wait as long at the Avenue 45 crossing because faster trains mean the crossing gates spend less time closed.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by LACFEPS

Local Public Schools Offer Enriched Education for Student Success

Public schools like Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, Ednovate, Green Dot Public Schools-CA and KIPP SoCal Public Schools quickly learned that, even during a global pandemic, in today’s competitive college-going environment, schools must offer students and their families an enriching public education requiring resources, services, and added supports so that they can succeed in college, careers and beyond.

Read more

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest, with nearly 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Nov 27: Los Feliz Flea

Nov. 26: Celebrate The Holiday Season At Dodger Stadium!

Nov 28: Boyle Heights Menorah Lighting & Hanukkah Celebration

Nov. 30: Kids Chanukah at the Library

• Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.