EASTSIDE SCENE

Orange sky reflected on the Silver Lake Reservoir. Thanks to George Flynn for the photo.

NEWS

Car jacking

A man was hospitalized with stable vital signs after he was shot in City Terrace Sunday night by three men who then stole a car from another man at gunpoint. The Eastsider

Possible gang shooting

A man suffered a graze wound after being shot Sunday night while in his vehicle in Boyle Heights on Lorena Street. Authorities said the shooting might have been gang related. The Eastsider

Big party

A large outdoor party in Boyle Heights with bonfires and fireworks Friday evening drew hundreds of spectators as well as a police and fire response. Firefighters responded to the 600 block of Anderson Street just after 10 p.m. where they found a large outdoor party in front of a building with a makeshift DJ booth and fireworks being set off. The Eastsider

REAL ESTATE MONDAY

Extreme rental remodeling

The New York Times visited with Lauren Piscione, an interior designer who spent about $35,000 on cabinetry, painting and landscaping for a Silver Lake one-bedroom that she doesn’t even own. She also dropped an additional $50,000 on furnishings she can take with her if and when she ever leaves the 1,200-square-foot home.

As for the owners?

“They weren’t thrilled about it at first,” she told the Times. “I actually had to sell it to them, as if I was pitching a potential new client. I was like, ‘I’m an interior designer and here’s my vision.’ And I had to share a mood board.”

There's more real estate items from Boyle Heights and Echo Park in this week's Real Estate Monday.

NOTEBOOK

Homeless encampments

The LA City Council on Wednesday is scheduled to review Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's request to prohibit17 homeless encampments from Echo Park to Hollywood under the city's updated anti-camping ordinance. All of the locations selected by O'Farrell are either at underpasses or are designated "sensitive use" sites as defined by the updated ordinance.

Biogas plant

The Planning Commission of the City of Glendale unanimously rejected a proposed biogas plant that would have been built immediately north of Eagle Rock in the Scholl Canyon landfill above the 134 Freeway. The decision, reached after a six-hour meeting, can be appealed to the Glendale City Council. Boulevard Sentinel

Speaking of gas ...

About 180 Metro buses that run on compressed natural gas were temporarily taken out of service after one of the vehicles caught fire on July 29 in the transit agency's Cypress Park maintenance yard. The fire was blamed in a flawed electrical panel, which has been redesigned and being tested. Streetsblog

9th Circuit Cowboy

The late federal court Judge Harry Pregerson, who grew up in Boyle Heights during the 1920s and 1930s, is the subject of a new documentary, “9th Circuit Cowboy: The Long, Good Fight of Judge Harry Pregerson.” Jewish Journal

Masa millstone

Cesario “Chayo” Covarrubias is responsible for cutting and preparing the 60-pound basalt millstones used to grind corn into masa at La Princesita’s Tortilleria in East LA.

“If you cut it too much, the masa doesn’t grind right,” Covarrubias said. “The tortillas mess up. Production messes up. So I got to get my cuts right.” KCRW

