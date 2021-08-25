Hello there!

When Highland Park was a hub of Chicano art

For a brief period in the 1970s, the Centro de Arte Público and the Mechicano Art Center - both on Figueroa - were active epicenters of Chicano art.

On Tuesday, the City Council approved the adding the former homes of these two collectives to the city's list of Historic-Cultural Monuments as locations important to the Chicano arts movement.

The move to highlight the neighborhood's Chicano art history comes amid neighborhood gentrification and rising rents.

Who killed Reza Seyed Mousavi?

A man was gunned down by his business in the middle of the day along Huntington Drive in El Sereno almost a year ago. Now the city is posting a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, apprehension, and conviction in the shooting death of Reza Seyed Mousavi.

No appointments needed



The North Central animal shelter in Lincoln Heights and all other city shelters are open without appointments on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm. Appointments are still required, however, Tuesday through Friday, from 8am to 5pm. Centers are closed on Mondays.

Street vendor attack

Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a Boyle Heights street vendor last week on 1st Street. Ignacio Torres survived the attack but his family said it will be months before he can return to work. Fox 11

