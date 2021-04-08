Howdy!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Please read on for Thursday's news and info.

But first ... our sponsor Alexan Bahay Apartments invites you to celebrate the Dodgers' home opener on Friday, April 9 from 12:30-3:30pm. Live game streaming, tailgate hot dogs and launch of the AR Dancing Dodgers contest. RSVP required today by calling 213-416-7527.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

The Latest

Thursday's Breaking News

• Cal State LA vaccination site overwhelmed after offering shots without appointment

A Tiny Home Village is taking shape in Echo Park

The 38 cabin-like shelters now being installed on an Alvarado Street parking lot are intended to serve as transitional housing for up to 74 homeless persons, reports The Eastsider. The eight-foot by eight-foot prefab structures that make up this so-called Tiny Home Village take only about an hour to set up.

Police are looking for the man who robbed the Atwater Village Del Taco

The public is asked to pass along any information related to the knife-wielding robber, reports The Eastsider.

Looking for property around Virgil Village?

This week's Now Asking finds three properties that are within walking distance of Sqirl and other Virgil Avenue hot spots.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Notebook

• Crash Update: The person who was killed on the 5 Freeway near Atwater Village early Wednesday morning was a 39-year-old homeless man who walking in traffic lanes.

• Homeless Encampment: Just exactly what were the conditions at Echo Park Lake before it was shut down last month? Councilman Mitch O'Farrell has requested a pair of reports to tally up the damages to the park and describe public safety issues.

• Where did they go? KCRW caught up with some of the people who were removed from the Echo Park Lake encampment - including David Busch-Lilly, who chose to live on a sidewalk instead of a hotel.

• Press Pass: The shutdown of Echo Park Lake also raised a side-issue that is close to The Eastsider’s heart: Press credentials. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said his department is trying to reform its credentialing process, after journalists were detained by police while covering the March 25 demonstrations, Spectrum News reported.

• Celebrity Real Estate: Actor John Cho - Harold from all things "Harold and Kumar," and Sulu in the recent "Star Trek" - has agreed to pay $3.6 million for a 4-bedroom Spanish Colonial in Los Feliz, Dirt reported. The seller is musician Mark Oliver Everett — also known as E - leader of the alt-rock band EELS.

Classifieds

• Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

Calendar

• Through April 30: 4th Annual Atwater Cares About Autism Raffle/Fundraiser. A daily raffle for goods donated by local stores will be held daily. [Sponsored Listing]

• April 8: Intro to Acrylic with Riley Storm

• April 9: A Quiet Scene: L.A.

• April 11: Griffith Park SOUNDWALK. Participants enhance their exploration of Griffith Park’s Old Zoo Area while enjoying the flowing melodies and harmonies. [Sponsored Listing]

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.