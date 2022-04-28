Hello, There!

Next week is National Small Business Week. If you know an Eastside small business worthy of praise, reply to this email with its name, what makes it so special and your connection to the place. We will publish your replies next week.

Now, on to your Thursday dose of news and info.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Boyle Heights: The bold, new look at Roosevelt High. Photo by Monica Rodriguez

NEWS

Eagle Rock: Metro's Board of Directors approved dedicated bus lanes along a section of Colorado Boulevard. That will bring a rapid bus line to the neighborhood but leave only one lane in each direction for other traffic. The Eastsider

A toast to an Atwater Village bartender

By Robert Fulton

Atwater Village: Enrique “Ricky” Rosas has been tending bar at the Tam O’Shanter long enough to remember when smoking was allowed inside, and Rod Stewart would stop by and leave generous tips. Then there was the night the naked guy jumped on the piano.

Rosas has seen it all as working at the Tam for nearly 45 years. According to the owners, he is one of L.A.’s longest-serving bartenders in one location.

The Mexican immigrant started in the kitchen before serving as a busboy, barback and finally, at age 19, a bartender.

He knows his regulars by name and their drinks by heart. And he also has a lot of stories to tell:

• Back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, the bar was busy every night -- “It was crazy stuff.” On one of those nights, as patrons smoked and sang, one man arrived and helped himself to free meatballs and potato chips. “All of a sudden my waitress says, ‘Oh my god, Ricky, you won’t believe what’s happening!’ The guy got totally naked and jumped on the piano.”

• Rod Stewart used to come by on Thursdays after playing soccer with an English team at Griffith Park. The rock star left Rosas his biggest tip ever. “Good guy,” he said.

• Another notable patron was sportscaster Chick Hearn. “He used to come here, and they would call him Mr. Hearn. ‘Ricky, you’re my friend, call me Chick.’ Oh, OK!”

The veteran bartender has stuck with the Tam through many changes. The bar lost a lot of customers when the state banned indoor smoking. But a new patio has brought in business, and a whiskey selection has attracted many new and young customers, he said.

Rosas turns 65 this year. If he ever retires, what are his plans?

“I have a place in Mexico. I might want to do something there, maybe build a little bar, not to work it, just to have something to do.

GOOD TASTE

East Hollywood: The husband-and-wife team behind Bestia and Bavel restaurants in the Arts District are opening a pan-Middle Eastern Restaurant on Fountain Avenue, according to Eater LA. Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis plan to open Saffy’s in June, taking over the former Five Leaves space at the corner of Fountain and Catalina.

Echo Park: Button Mash is back in business after the long pandemic break. But now they’re serving up tacos instead of Asian food, the Los Angeles Times reports. The combination bar-and-arcade reopened on April 14 with Tacos 1986, which began as a street cart in 2018 and became a citywide chain. Tacos 1986 replaced Starry Kitchen as the food vendor at Button Mash.

EASTSIDE WEEKEND

A look at what's going on during the last weekend of April -- and your Eastside weather forecast. Read on to learn more!

Fri April 29

El Sereno: The Soul of Spanish Guitar, Pablo Sáinz Villegas, will be making his way to Cal State LA's Luckman Theatre. Head to the theatre to listen to a worldwide sensation.

Elysian Valley: Get ready for some laughs with Brian Simpson at the Elysian Theatre. The comedian is performing in part of Netflix is a Joke: The Festival.

Silver Lake: Enjoy a night of music while raising funds to rescue feral and stray cats at the Muddy Paw Artist Showcase.

Sat, April 30

Glassell Park: Join the NELA community for some sustainable shopping at Purge-A-Palooza.

Montecito Heights: Calling all ghouls and gals, shop vintage Halloween goods at the Heritage Square Museum's Spooky Swap Meet.

Sun, May 1

El Sereno: Be there when Grammy Award-winning singer Lila Downs takes Luckman Fine Arts Complex stage.

Go here for event details

