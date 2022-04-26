Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Read on for updates on two important L.A. River parks, one of which will cost more than $1 billion to create.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Advertise in the Daily Digest

A costly "crown jewel"

By Jesús Sanchez

Cypress Park & Glassell Park: The cost to turn 42 acres of contaminated railroad property into a "crown jewel" of riverfront revitalization could top $1 billion.

That's according to an updated study by the Bureau of Engineering that will be reviewed today by a City Council committee.

The city paid nearly $60 million in 2017 to buy a chunk of Taylor Yard, a dormant railroad property along the L.A. River, to create a riverside park on the border of Cypress Park and Glassell Park. That parcel, known as G2, sits to the west of Rio de Los Angeles State Park and downriver from the state-owned Bowtie Parcel (more on that later). The former railroad properties are now part of the 100-Acre Partnership, which aims to create a giant recreation area by the river.

“We’ve always considered G2 to be the crown jewel in our vision to revitalize the L.A. River," said Mayor Eric Garcetti when he announced the purchase.

The estimated cost has ballooned over the years:

In 2016 it was $252 million

In 2019 it was $798.2 million

Today its $1.06 billion, which includes amounts to cover price increases and unforeseen expenses

G2 will help connect the three parcels together in an ambitious - and costly plan. The preferred concept includes creating an island in the L.A. River, constructing a pedestrian and bike bridge to Elysian Valley, a museum and cultural center, wetlands and gardens, trails and paths, viewpoints and other amenities.

The concept will be costly. Just cleaning and removing contaminated soil will cost about $231 million under the latest estimates. LAPD power lines and towers will be moved away from the riverbank and an irrigation system built. It all adds up.

There will be estimated operating costs of at least $6 million a year.

Potential funding sources include county, state and federal grants, bond programs, foundations and private sources.

The report recommends that the City Council approve the project.

Conceptual plan wraps up for the Bowtie

By Robert Fulton

Glassell Park: It’s been nearly 20 years since the state purchased a portion of former railroad land to create a riverfront park. Last month, a conceptual design for what’s known as the Bowtie Parcel was finally revealed to the public.

But don’t expect to see any big changes soon.

Plans for Glassell Park's 18-acre Bowtie, which is named for its unique shape, include plenty of green space, wetlands and pathways. Go here for a map.

““It’s a wild, gritty place,” said Allen Compton of SALT Landscape Architects, which presented the concept for the barren property just south of the 2 Freeway. “Our job is to find a way to make this an amazing destination.”

A survey of 1,700 persons showed overwhelming support for the restoration of natural habitats, accessible trails and open green space.

However, concerns were raised during the presentation. For example, the only way for vehicles to reach the Bowtie is through a residential area on the other side of the 2 Freeway. Other issues included flooding and the prospect of increasing gentrification in the surrounding area.

Maria Elena Barboza, Vice President of the Elysian Valley Riverside Neighborhood Council, feared that some of the problems with the bike path across the river will be replicated at the new park, namely a lack of visibility and the use of motorized bicycles.

“We don’t know what to expect,” Barboza said. “Who is responsible? We haven’t had that conversation.”

Next up for the Bowtie is a 2.5-acre, stormwater and habitat demonstration project. Construction is expected to begin next year and finish in 2024.

But officials said funding has not been secured to refine and implement the conceptual design. State Parks is continuing to seek out additional funding sources.

NOTEBOOK

East LA: The coroner identified the man who was shot and killed early Monday morning as 27-year-old Pedro Medina Jr.

Silver Lake: "The gays take a neighborhood, turn it cute, and then the straights come in," Scott Craig, co-owner of Akbar, told the LA Times in a story on the disappearance of gay neighborhoods. The article also looked at San Francisco and New York "gayborhoods." Ten years ago, Craig was saying that Silver Lake's gay identity had already waned since the 1980s. “When I first moved to Silver Lake from San Francisco, it had gay bars everywhere,” the bar owner told The Eastsider in 2012.

Politics: Maria Brenes, a candidate this June's school board race, has picked up the endorsement from the Los Angeles Times. The Times editorial gave Brenes a slight edge over the other top contender, Rocio Rivas, to represent District 2, which includes most of the Eastside. “She has actively worked for years to bring a sense of urgency to improving educational outcomes in under-resourced schools that had low expectations of their Black and Latino students,” the Times said.

CALENDAR

Wed April 27: Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market

Thu April 28: Moore Lab of Zoology + FEAST's Bruce Steele Garden Celebrate Earth Month

Go here for event details

ONE LAST THING

Back on Baxter: Looks like authorities have not been able to stop the stunts on one of the city's steepest streets.

That's It! Thanks for reading.

-- Jesús Sanchez

• We have more newsletters for you

• Submit a tip, story idea or suggestion

• Advertise in the Daily Digest

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.